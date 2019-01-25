Hepworth’s perfect performance not enough for Shottery B

GARETH Hepworth delivered a perfect performance for Shottery B when they took on Henley B but it was not enough to prevent defeat in the Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, report by Peter Florence.

He recorded a treble, which included a close victory over Richard Grover to whom he had lost the previous evening in the Leamington league.

In the only contest to go the full distance, Hepworth narrowly overcame Andy Rowland 13-11 in the decider, despite earning two points fewer than his opponent over the course of their encounter.

Hepworth finished the match by successfully partnering Tony Remes in the doubles, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Shottery sustaining a 6-4 defeat as Rowland, Grover and Martin Clayton each earned two points for Henley B.

Shottery A came away from JLM Troopers 9-1 to the good.

Gary Stewart and Graham Poole notched trebles, while Stephen Foster contributed a brace, although he was unable to get the better of Doug Payne, who thereby gained Troopers’ only consolation.

Mahroof Hussain and Dean Hicks were both untroubled as Colebridge Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-2 win at Ashorne.

John Swinburne added two wins, but lost out to Roger Pye who also claimed the doubles with Mark Bridgeman.

It was another 8-2 finish at Tanworth Taipans who overcame Henley A.

Nigel Payne gave Henley A an early advantage but the hosts then took control by securing the next seven singles before Payne recorded his team’s only other success with a close five-set victory over Mick Welsh.

Jason Rainey led the way for Taipans by winning his three games without reply and adding the doubles with Tim Lawrence, although the pair had to put aside a two-set disadvantage before achieving victory in the fifth.

Lawrence and Welsh each recorded braces for the victorious Taipans.

Colebridge Pasties opened up a five-point gap at the top of the league after Mike Evetts, Mike Credland and Dean Hicks inflicted the whitewash upon Veterans for whom Peter Rodwell, George Mudie and Brian Marston put in a performance that belied their combined age of 248.

JLM Cavaliers are in second place following a 7-3 win over Blazing Paddles.

Father and son Steve and Joe Cull recorded trebles, although while Steve did so without the loss of a set Joe had to work hard to overturn initial deficits against all three opponents.

His standout performance was against Paddles’ captain Nello Mauri who clinched their opening set with something to spare before a great recovery saw the young Cavaliers’ player turn the tide to win the deciding fifth end 13-11.

In the only other clash to go down to the wire Joe also took the honours when he played Chris Dickens.

Dave Bevington added their seventh score, but lost out to Mauri and Dickens who subsequently gained some consolation for their singles defeats by overcoming the two Culls in the concluding doubles.