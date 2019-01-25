Samaritans tackle January blues

A CUPPA and a chat were on offer for Stratford commuters, when the Samaritans dropped in at the town’s train station.

The organisation was in town to hand out tea bags in a bid to bring cheer to people on what has been dubbed the most depressing day of the year, the third Monday in January.

The Samaritans turned Blue Monday into Brew Monday and called in for rush-hour tea and a chat with passengers at Stratford and Stratford Parkway, as part of their national campaign visiting 150 stations across the country.

Director of Stratford Samaritans Phil Cazaly said: “Health, family, work, relationships and money issues can be making life really tough for some people. So can loneliness, isolation, anxiety and depression. We hope Brew Monday will make people think about taking time out to listen to other people over a cup of tea. Everyone needs someone to talk to when life gets them down.”

The reasons Blue Monday is so dismal are thought to be a combination of New Year resolutions having failed; diet and exercise plans fallen through; post-Christmas credit card bills and the bleak January weather.

The Samaritans said they wanted to encourage commuters to take time out to have a cuppa and a chat with anyone they knew who may be going through a difficult time.