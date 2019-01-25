Alcester to rotate squad for Shipston clash

ALCESTER Town are set to ring the changes for Saturday’s Midland League Division Three clash against basement boys Shipston Excelsior, revealed joint-boss Matt Seeley.

The Red and Blacks, who lost 2-1 to Worcester Raiders in the Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup on Wednesday night, will use the Shipston game as chance to give minutes to those who have not seen much action.

Seeley was hoping to rotate the squad last Saturday for the Birmingham Vase tie at Coventry Colliery but that was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

It has now been rescheduled for Saturday, 2nd February.

“It was frustrating to have the game off on Saturday but we will rotate the squad this Saturday against a Shipston side who are struggling for a win,” said Seeley.

“However, we cannot take them for granted so I shall be fielding the strongest starting XI possible in the formation I want them to play in, despite the changes.”

The Red and Blacks are also set to make some new signings in order to bolster their squad after losing Reece Hewitt, Callum Burston-Keeley and Billy Fagg.

Hewitt was due to have an operation on his hip today, Friday, which will keep him out for six months.

Burston-Keeley is also going to be out for a similar amount of time because he is due to have an operation on his left foot.

Meanwhile, Fagg has quit football altogether.

Goalkeeper Jack Bodfish is also set for a spell out of action after dislocating his knee in Wednesday’s cup game.

Bodfish’s knee was popped back in but required a further scan today, Friday.