Skipper Corby wants Shipston to keep working hard

SKIPPER Matt Corby has called on Shipston-on-Stour to keep battling on in a bid to secure promotion from Midlands Three West (South).

The Rams dropped to third in the league standings after Saturday’s 31-15 defeat to league leaders Pinley.

With two weeks off before a return to action, it gives Shipston plenty of time to reflect on the season ahead.

Having gone 13 games unbeaten prior to Saturday’s defeat, Corby insists the promotion race is far from decided but believes Pinley will go on to win the league.

“They did not do anything flash but they are very well-organised, have a big set of forwards and play to their strengths very well,” he said.

“They use their small pitch to suffocate teams and keep it tight, which is very effective for them.

“They defended resolutely and generally look a solid squad that all know their roles and responsibilities.”

The final promotion place could be a straight shoot-out between the Rams and second-placed Old Leamingtonians, but Corby said there could be plenty more twists and turns.

“Both OLs and Pinley have to go to Berkswell & Balsall, but we’ve still got to go to the likes of Alcester and Ledbury and get a result,” he added.

“All we can do is keep winning games and put the pressure on the other two.

“No games are certainties in this league – if you don’t perform you will get beat.

“Therefore the onus is on us to work hard during the week and put the performance in on a Saturday week in, week out.”

Pinley had eased into a 31-0 lead before Harry Clark scored Shipston’s first try of the match.

Tom Corby notched a second try before Harry Jackson crossed over for the third.

“We were uncharacteristically poor in attack, made far too many mistakes, gave away too many penalties and allowed them easy territory and possession” said Corby.

“We improved in the second-half but we gave ourselves far too much to do after a very poor first 50 minutes.”