Man arrested after suspected Class A drugs seized in Stratford

A man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Stratford this morning at which police seized a quantity of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

Police executed the warrant at a property on Christie Way following an intelligence-led investigation into county lines drug offences in the town.

A 25-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in custody and police are appealing to anyone with information which could help their ongoing enquiries into the supply of drugs in Warwickshire to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.