Ignore the bears just worry about the wolves

MATT Nixon from Stratford-upon-Avon will have to complete the equivalent of a marathon a day in order to finish a 100 mile charity trek on a frozen lake in Mongolia in March where the average temperature will be minus 40 degrees celsius.

The 42-year-old, married father of two, is taking on the ice cold challenge to raise money for Children with Cancer UK and when he heads to Lake Khövsgöl in Outer Mongolia with 30 other people from all over the world he and they will be ‘test pilots’ for Rat Race Adventure Sports which specialises in endurance challenges with a difference. Lake Khövsgöl is yet another adventure people can now sign up to.

The intention is to ice skate across the lake with ski poles and at night he and fellow competitors will then sleep in weather proof Mongolian tents.

While he’s not too worried about the wild bears in Mongolia who live by the lake as they will be hibernating, it’s the wolves he’s more concerned with as they could be hungry. Fortunately there will be guides on hand with rifles to warn the animals away if they get too close to the skaters.

“I’ve raced from coast-to-coast in Scotland, run up Snowdonia and completed a challenge in the Arctic Circle but I haven’t been able to do much training for Mongolia because I slipped over at Solihull Ice Rink and broke my wrist in December and only had the cast taken off recently,” Matt said.

He says his wife, Donna, thinks he’s “a bit mad” and his son Archie, aged nine and Freddie six, have already shown an interest in following in dad’s footsteps by taking part in park runs and swimming sessions.

In his working life, Matt is operations director at Warwickshire Golf Union and in his spare time he’s a scout leader at 1st Shottery Scout Group who have supported his charity raising challenges.

To try and boost funds for the charity he is supporting, Matt has organised an event at Stratford Playhouse on 12th February where endurance adventure athlete Sean Conway will be speaking about his exploits and excursions.