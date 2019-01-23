Burglars lay in wait to strike Welford family home

A Family who fell victim to criminals who crept into their home at night and stole a car, are urging people to be vigilant of the crime.

The Mills family from Welford were shocked to wake up on the morning of 10th January to find their car, A VW Golf R, was missing from the front of the house, despite there being no signs of a break-in.

According to Mr Mills, the police’s current theory is that the offenders crept into the house through an unlocked back door before the family went to bed in the evening and left through the same door with the keys after they had gone upstairs for the night.

Mr Mills, whose wife and three children were in the house at the time, said the experience has been scary.

He said: “It happened late on the Wednesday or early on Thursday morning, we all went to bed about 9.30-10pm. We’ve had forensics around and their theory is that they got inside the house during the evening when we were still up and watching telly, creeping in through the back door when it was unlocked.

“There were no signs of forced entry and I know I locked the back door before I went to bed, but in the morning it was unlocked and the car was gone.

“The car keys were on a piano in the hallway so they would have had to get halfway across the house and back to get them.

“It is proper scary thinking that somebody was in the house when we were there, that they may have been hiding, there are a few places in the house they could have concealed themselves.

“My wife got up in the morning and was screaming up the stairs that the car had gone, but we heard nothing during the night and we have a black Labrador and he didn’t react in any way either. You hear on the net about this kind of thing happening, it’s scary to think there was somebody inside.

“We won’t get a car like that again, I don’t know if it will ever turn up again, but if it did I think we’d have to sell it anyway, there would be too many bad memories attached to it.

“The police told me that another house was done in Binton on the same night and they seemed to be quite confident that the two were probably linked.

“The police have been great, I know there’s not much they can really do, we’ve had three sets of police around, they’ve checked all the doors and everything.”

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the car theft, which had the registration number GM17 LLS, and are appealing for information.

If you have any information which could help police with their enquiries call 101 quoting the crime reference number 23/1374/19.

Police advise that residents keep their doors and windows locked when you go to bed or when you are elsewhere in the house and to keep valuables and car keys away from unlocked doors or windows.