Visitors and residents of Stratford are being asked to complete an online survey giving their opinion on what is good and bad about the town centre.

The results of the survey, which is being run on behalf of the district and town councils, will play a role in developing regeneration projects, attracting funding, measuring the impact of events and festivals and create town centre partnerships.

To complete the survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SOATCU18