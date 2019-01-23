High-flying Owls too good for brave Bears

WARWICKSHIRE Bears’ difficulties in the British Wheelchair Basketball Premier Division continued as they slipped to a 71-33 defeat away at league leaders Oldham Owls.

The first quarter opened the game with a promising start.

The Bears maintained a strong defensive screen and limited the opportunities for the Owls at their basket.

A significant improvement from their last match, the Bears kept up a high level of defensive pressure and successfully kept the scores close at 11-6 to the hosts.

The second half saw the Bears struggle to fight their way through the Owls’ defence, limiting their access to their basket and keeping their scoring opportunities low.

The Bears continued to apply pressure in their own defensive half, however, in an attempt to maintain a moderate score difference.

Despite the hard work of the Bears, the well-drilled Owls team demonstrated their offensive talent and Euro-cup worthy plays to pull away with a significant 34-9 lead.

Refreshed from the half-time break, the Bears took to the court with offensive passion in an attempt to close the significant lead garnered by their opposition.

This was no easy task as both teams brought vigorous defensive lines against the other, limiting both teams to 14 points each in the third quarter.

As the Owls continued to run out plays in preparation for the Euro-cup, the Bears adapted their game to meet each oncoming offence and the third quarter ended with Owls having a 48-23 advantage.

In the final quarter, the Bears mustered the last of their energy to match the pace of the Owls side until the final buzzer.

As the Owls continued to demonstrate their league-leading prowess, the Bears drew on their previous experience with the team to put together a solid defensive line.

As the final seconds ran down, Bears’ Dan Gill played out the final buzzer with a successful three-point shot.

The phenomenal basket rang through the court as the final buzzer sounded, a fantastic end to a pride-worthy game for the Bears.

Head coach Tom Masterson said: “I’m proud of the team as they are demonstrating in every game that they are learning and adapting.

“They are utilising their experience and using it to make them into a better team and a coach could not ask for more than that.”