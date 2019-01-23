BREAKING NEWS: Stratford’s Patisserie Valerie closes

Stratford’s Patisserie Valerie on Henley Street has closed after the company collapsed into administration yesterday.

The Stratford outlet is one of 70 of the chain’s cafes to close immediately after talks aimed at rescuing the struggling company broke down.

A notice placed on the door of the building this morning confirmed the closure to customers.

Administrators KPMG have said the closures will lead to significant redundancies.

The building on Henley Street is owned by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, who late last year revealed their plans to turn it into a new destination cafe/restaurant called Will’s Kitchen, once Patisserie Valerie’s lease expired.