Depleted Alcester valiant in defeat to Ledbury

RUGBY UNION

Ledbury 27-8 Alcester

Midlands Three West (South)

A DEPLETED Alcester gave a good account of themselves in a 27-8 defeat against a high-flying Ledbury side, who also won the reverse fixture at Kings Coughton earlier in the season.

Alcester faced a selection issue on Saturday, particularly in the backs due to injuries and unavailability, which led to them only having forward replacements.

This then limited their options from the bench in other areas of the field.

However, Alcester started brightly enough and took an early 3-0 lead from a Max Biltcliffe penalty before Ledbury levelled not long afterwards with a penalty of their own.

The Herefordshire side started to take control of the game and after their right winger had chipped over the Alcester defence and caught his own kick, he scored the first try of the game, from which Ledbury never looked back.

The home side led 20-3 at the break.

In the second half Alcester were more competitive.

Spurred on by their dominant pack, they took the game to Ledbury and scored a try of their own from Matt Johnson, who was at the back of a forwards drive as they marched towards the line.

Both teams lost players to the sin bin in the second half, with the visitors having Tommy Wright and Lewis Walker sin binned for technical infringements on separate occasions while a Ledbury player was yellow carded for a no arms tackle.

Alcester laid siege to the Ledbury line and could have scored further tries, but in the end a breakaway score against the run of play sealed the game for the hosts.

Alcester continue league action on Saturday (2.15pm kick-off) and turn their attention to the visit of Nuneaton side Manor Park hoping to avenge a defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Alcester 2nd XV 15-43 Coventrians

ALCESTER struggled with availability as a whole last week but managed to field 14 players for their second team after calling on some retired legs in a 43-15 defeat against Coventrians.

The visitors came short of players too but were a much younger side, but both teams were happy to play some form of rugby.

Coventrians took the lead after the home defence missed several tackles but Alcester retaliated with increased pressure which brought them close to a push over try twice.

However, it was from a line-out that the home side levelled the scores when flanker Alec Aucott crashed over.

The opposition’s extra pace put them back in front with three tries in quick succession to have a healthy lead of 22-5 which was somewhat harsh on Alcester.

The Kings Coughton men were winning every scrum but were unable to capitalise as poor game management saw the team elect to run rather than keeping the ball in the scrum and drive on.

Eventually a score came from a scrum near the visitor’s line.

Alcester pushed them to within two metres of the whitewash and number eight, Matt Jupp, picked up and drove over to make it 22-10 at half-time.

In a scrappy start to the second half, Coventrians were the first to score again and then five minutes later were adding to their points tally with another kick and chase try. Jupp crossed for his second try of the game but a mistake on the left wing allowed the

Coventrians winger a free run to the line from inside his own half and conclude the game.

On Saturday, Alcester 2nds take a trip to Nuneaton to face Manor Park 2nds.