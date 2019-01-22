Men arrested and drugs seized following warrant in Warwick

POLICE have seized a quantity of drugs believed be heroin and crack cocaine following a raid at a house in Basant Close, Warwick.

Police raided the property following an intelligence led investigation into county lines drug dealing in the town.

The men, aged 51 and 53, who were both from Warwick were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Hinton from the Warwickshire Police Offender Management Unit said: “The public plays a vital part in helping us to tackle the supply of drugs into Warwickshire. I’d urge anyone with information that can help us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries or any information about the supply of drugs in Warwickshire should call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.