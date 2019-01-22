Gas leak being fixed in Alcester

MOTORISTS are being advised of a road closure in Alcester tonight (22nd January) owing to a gas leak.

School Road is closed between the junctions of Birmingham Road and Rope Walk, while engineers from local gas network Cadent fix the gas main.

“A diversion is in place. It is not known exactly how long the pipe will take to fix but every effort is being made to repair it as soon as possible. We would like to thank people for bearing with us. We will keep people updated,” a Cadent spokesperson said.