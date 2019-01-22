Shipston Excelsior have fighting spirit, says boss Hedderman

BOSS Steve Hedderman is confident Shipston Excelsior can haul themselves away from the drop zone in Midland League Division Three, declaring: “The lads have plenty of fighting spirit.”

Excelsior sit rock bottom of the table after 18 games but their season has been blighted with unavailability issues, whether that be through injuries and suspensions to players being away for one reason or another.

And with a trip to title hopefuls Alcester Town on Saturday, things are not getting any easier for Hedderman’s men.

The previous meeting between the two sides saw the Red and Blacks claim an emphatic 10-0 victory and Hedderman does not want a repeat of that this time around.

“First and foremost what I want from the game is to not concede double figures again,” he told the Herald.

“We know Alcester will be a tough game as they’re the favourites to win this division.

“They have got a very good group of lads so nobody expects us to get anything from the game but at the end of the day, it is 11 versus 11 and anything can happen.

“We’re the underdogs but it’s all about and hopefully we can put on a good performance.”

Shipston go into the Alcester clash on the back of a last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Bartestree.

Wes Mack had gave Excelsior the lead before Darren Andrews struck for the Herefordshire visitors to ensure the spoils were shared.

The stalemate with Bartestree was Hedderman’s first game back on the touchlines since recovering from a broken leg over the Christmas period and he was impressed with how his young lads performed.

“In the first half we were fantastic and could have scored more,” he said.

“The lads showed fantastic spirit to get the draw and it’s the kind of performance I’ll be wanting to see from now until the end of the season.”