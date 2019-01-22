Stratford youngsters impress at Warwick tournament

STRATFORD Blacks U10s narrowly missed out on claiming a trophy at a tournament hosted by Warwick HC on Sunday.

The Blacks had a mixture of results, drawing their first two games 0-0 but then won their third game 3-0 by utilising the full width of the pitch.

Chloe Jones did this consistently and Ollie Bramble, whose skills have significantly increased, learnt to anticipate and run up the line when the ball was pulled wide.

Charlie Jones started in goal in the first game, however, he moved to an outfield player having not touched the ball.

His speed and attack made a big difference and working with Alex Wood and Joe Rogers, the speed in response when on the attack was excellent.

Clara Zaffigani was solid in midfield while Ellie Handcock was consistent in defence. There were also some notable performances from Ollie Montandon.

The final match for Stratford was the toughest and lost 2-1 against a good standard of opposition.

Stratford entered two teams (Blacks and Whites) in the U12s category.

The Blacks played three pool matches against Warwick A, Hampton and Rugby A.

They played some lovely hockey throughout and won all their matches 2-0, 1-0 and 5-0 respectively to top their group.

The Blacks took on Warwick B in the final but were beaten 1-0.

The U14s were also in action and their first game against Warwick B was an intense and demanding start to the day.

However, Stratford soon settled into a good playing style, but were unable to stop Warwick running out 2-0 winners.

The second game against Hampton saw Stratford go out fighting without a keeper and just seven players.

Despite this, Stratford kept their cool and dominated the first half.

Hannah Martin and Abi Juniper had multiple shots at goal but all to no avail, with each attempt saved by the Hampton keeper.

Lucy Cooke and Sam Martin took control of the defensive line brilliantly and in the last few minutes, Mitchell Endenburg made an incredible dive across goal to save a short corner to ensure the game finished 0-0.

Stratford started brightly in their third game against Rugby, with a fabulous goal from Endenburg putting his side ahead.

However, Rugby worked hard and managed to get two last minute goals past Stratford’s Finn Rankin to secure a 2-1 win.

The fourth and final game for the U14s was against Warwick A.

It was a hard game for Stratford and Warwick scored an early goal, but Juniper and Hannah Martin worked well to get the ball up to Endenburg to score the equaliser.

Warwick then nosed themselves back in front but Stratford manage to pull the score back to 2-2, thanks to a strike from Mitchell.

The U14 Girls did not let the fact they were down to just eight players from denying them from having a great day out.

Stratford lost the first match against Bromsgrove 6-0 before being beaten 3-0 by Banbury in the second.

They then lost their third and final match 2-0 to Old Silhillians.

The first and second matches were evenly fought, but Stratford just could not score a goal.

Stratford are now looking forward to hosting their own tournament in February.