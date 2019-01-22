Tenant claims her Orbit house is crumbling down

EVERY day is a nightmare for Kerry Dillon, an Orbit tenant from Stratford who says the house she’s living in is quite literally crumbling away in front of her eyes.

On a daily basis she and her 16-year-old son and seven year-old-daughter, who suffers from asthma, face the continual disintegration of large patches of plaster on walls which she says is caused by damp in their rented accommodation.

Kerry says Orbit has failed to repair the broken plaster despite contacting the housing association’s call centre and property maintenance provider Fortem.

Once the plaster has fallen on Kerry’s carpet, she is left staring at raw brickwork or ripped wall paper and in some cases electric light switches have been left exposed also.

The experience has left Kerry, aged 42, in a state of extreme stress for which she is on medication and has to see a therapist on a weekly basis. She says all she wants is to move into a place that she can call home.

“I moved here in October 2017 while work was already being done on the house. The man doing the work advised me not to take on the house because it was falling down. The first problem I had was an upstairs toilet that leaked raw sewage onto my living room ceiling. We had window sills that were falling off and because of all these problems we had to be put up in a hotel. My dad wrote to Baroness Tessa Blackstone at the House of Lords who is the group chair of the board at Orbit. I’ve also called Orbit call center where the enquiry is recorded but I don’t receive a visit so I have to phone up and start all over again. On the 8th October my backdoor had to be boarded up after the house was broken into. The door was finally repaired by Orbit on 10th January, so when I asked why it had taken so long they said they’d forgotten to order the new door,” Kerry said.

The crumbling chaos is not confined to one room either. Kerry’s bedroom is affected and the bedroom door has also fallen off its hinges. Her daughter’s room has been replastered and decorated and the sewage pipe fixed but her son’s bedroom has exposed crumbling plaster and brickwork all around the window frame.

“If I touch the plaster it just falls off my fingers. I don’t want to be here now, I want to move somewhere else. The whole thing has just left me exhausted and constantly crying,” said Kerry.

Orbit have responded with the following statement from Caroline Davies, director of property services at Orbit who said: “Our records show that we sorted out the issue reported to us in the summer so we are surprised by Ms Dillon’s claims that we had not been in touch.

We have visited the property this morning and are making arrangements to complete the repairs needed to Ms. Dillon’s home.

We remain committed to providing good quality housing and services to our customers. Orbit’s investment into the maintenance of our properties and estates has increased significantly over the past 12 months and satisfaction with repairs now regularly exceeds 90 per cent.”