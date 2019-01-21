New stadium nears for Brakes

MAJOR plans to give Leamington FC a brand new community stadium have moved a step closer to becoming a reality with the signing of an agreement between Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council to purchase land off Europa Way to make way for the development of a new sports hub.

The project, which has been developed by the Brakes and Warwick District Council, could see the construction of a 5,000 capacity stadium installed with an artificial pitch, conference facilities, gym, cafe and community facilities on land adjacent to Europa Way and Gallows Hill.

It is also highly likely the scheme will include facilities for the local health services.

The proposals will provide a much-needed new home and asset for National League North outfit Leamington and will be located nearer to both Warwick and Leamington town centres as well as public transport routes.

Brakes chairman Jim Scott said: “Leamington FC very much welcomes this key milestone in our ambitions to create a new home for our club.

“A new stadium with improved access and facilities will help us fulfil our aspirations to move into higher leagues.

“It will also allow us to develop and expand our presence in the community through our programme of football related activities.

“This will give more people the opportunity to get involved, be it as a player, spectator or user of the facilities.”

Cllr Andrew Mobbs, leader of Warwick District Council, said it was pleasing that after many years of planning, it looked like the ‘exciting’ project could finally become a reality.

“A new stadium and sports hub for our area has the potential to be a new focal point for the community with huge benefits for the health, fitness and well-being of our residents,” he added.

With increased volumes of traffic and pollution expected should the project get the go-ahead, Cllr Jeff Clarke, responsible for transport and planning on Warwickshire County Council, said the authority was developing a ‘robust’ transport infrastructure to benefit local residents, businesses and road users.

He concluded: “In line with this we are also undertaking work to improve cycle links throughout Warwickshire, providing sustainable travel links throughout the county.”