New Alcester & Ragley chairman excited for 2019 campaign

ALCESTER & Ragley CC’s new chairman Tracy Wassall has high hopes for the forthcoming season.

Wassall takes over from Frank Wood, who has stepped down from his role as club chief following around ten years at the helm, and he believes the club could be in line for a fruitful campaign.

“We have made a major investment in new nets at the ground, which has always been one of the most picturesque in the area,” he said.

“We even used the excess soil and chippings to level off the outfield and improve the access route to the ground, with the assistance of Alcester-based firm NTB Services and an army of club players, juniors and parents.”

The club has more than 100 juniors ranging from aged five to 16 and they will take part in five competitions throughout 2019.

A select few have also broken through into county representative squads for both boys and girls following a successful 2018.

“The juniors are starting to break through into the league teams now and will help to provide stability going forward,” said Wassall.

“For this I must thank Ian Biddle, the head of junior cricket, who has been tireless in promoting the club.”

The Saturday men’s first team maintained their position in the Cotswold Hills Premier Division last season, with the 2nds doing the same in Division Five.

Alcester & Ragley also run a Sunday team and are entering a team in the new 100-ball Warwickshire Sunday Smash.

Wassall added: “We are starting a women and girls’ team which will play eight-a-side pairs cricket, so, with All Stars covering U8s, we are now providing the opportunity for everyone to play this great game.”

Winter training for the juniors starts on Sunday, 27th January, at Alcester Grammar School’s indoor gym and anyone is welcome to attend.

Those interested in playing for the seniors can take part in the winter nets sessions, with first taking place on 19th February.

Call Wassall on 07775 540521 or visit www.arpcc.org.uk for more details.

STRATFORD Cricket Club have confirmed their times and dates for the winter sessions ahead of the new season.

Nets begin on 3rd February at Stratford High School from 2pm to 4pm.

Those aged ten and over are welcome to attend.

Call Harry Abell on 07503 124361 or email stratfordcricketclub01@gmail.com for further information.