Appeal for witnesses following armed robbery – Heathcote, Warwick

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery at a shop in Heathcote this morning Monday 21st January.

At around 6.50am, three men entered the Co-op on Cressida Close and threatened staff. It’s reported one of them was holding a bladed object.

They stole cash and a quantity of cigarettes before leaving the premises.

There were no reported injuries.

The police dog unit was in attendance alongside local neighbourhood officers and CID staff to assist with the investigation.

The offenders are believed to be three males, wearing gloves with their faces covered.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett said: “Nobody was injured in the incident but this was understandably a frightening ordeal for those involved and we will be offering them support.

“We have launched a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing.

“We are appealing for any information from the public, including any dashcam footage from local motorists who may have driven by at the time of the incident.

“Any information, no matter how small, may help us to identify the offenders.”

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 62 of 21st January 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or dial their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org