Good weather made festive market a hit

STRATFORD’S Victorian Christmas Market was “extremely successful”.

That was the assessment of Stratford town councillors who reviewed the three-day festival which was staged in town before Christmas.

In contrast to the inaugural event held in 2017, last year’s yuletide special benefitted from three days of clear weather; the final day of the first Christmas Market was cancelled due to a sudden flurry of snow on roads and pavements in Stratford.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, (Cons, Welcombe), said he was aware people do make “a special visit to Stratford for the weekend” to enjoy the market and shopping opportunities.

Cllr Charles Bates, (Lib.Dem, Shottery), agreed the event was a success but added “we might need to review the traffic as local roads were chaotic.”

Town councillors heard at a recent meeting of the Finance and Scrutiny Committee that the biggest proportion of money invested in the market was for security measures.