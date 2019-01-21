Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 19th January
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 3-1 Needham Market
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Littleton 0-1 Stapenhill
Racing Club Warwick P-P Brocton
Studley 1-0 Heath Hayes
Division Two
Earlswood Town 1-4 Northfield Town
Knowle 5-0 FC Stratford
Division Three
Birmingham Tigers 0-3 Central Ajax
Shipston Excelsior 1-1 Bartestree
Birmingham Vase, Quarter-finals
Coventry Colliery P-P Alcester Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves 1-2 Henley Forest
FC Wickhamford 2-2 Claverdon FC
Inkberrow Reserves P-P Bretforton Old Boys
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town 5-0 Blockley Sports
GSH United 10-1 FISSC Reserves
Tysoe United 2-2 Shipston Excelsior Res
Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Feckenham Reserves 5-1 FC Stratford HGC
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Inkberrow A 5-7 South Redditch Athletic
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
AFC Coventry 2-3 FISSC