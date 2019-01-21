Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 19th January

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 3-1 Needham Market

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Littleton 0-1 Stapenhill

Racing Club Warwick P-P Brocton

Studley 1-0 Heath Hayes

Division Two

Earlswood Town 1-4 Northfield Town

Knowle 5-0 FC Stratford

Division Three

Birmingham Tigers 0-3 Central Ajax

Shipston Excelsior 1-1 Bartestree

Birmingham Vase, Quarter-finals

Coventry Colliery P-P Alcester Town

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves 1-2 Henley Forest

FC Wickhamford 2-2 Claverdon FC

Inkberrow Reserves P-P Bretforton Old Boys

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town 5-0 Blockley Sports

GSH United 10-1 FISSC Reserves

Tysoe United 2-2 Shipston Excelsior Res

Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Feckenham Reserves 5-1 FC Stratford HGC

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Inkberrow A 5-7 South Redditch Athletic

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

AFC Coventry 2-3 FISSC