Manhole misery in Henley

Potholes usually cause headaches for motorists at this time of year, but in Henley it’s an antisocial manhole cover that’s got residents talking.

The broken cover, which sits in the middle of Henley High Street has for the past month been causing a racket in the town, clunking loudly whenever a vehicle passes over it.

Lezli Rees, who lives just feet from the offending manhole, claims residents are being subjected to days and nights of misery, with the noise capable of travelling up to 70 meters away.

Despite reporting the issue to Severn Trent on 12th December, the cover has still not been fixed.

Lezli said: “I’m only able to sleep wearing earplugs and all my neighbours are suffering too, there are a couple with two young children nearby and I know that they are furious about this.

“It was our turn to have everybody over for Christmas but of course we had to cancel that because nobody would have been able to get any sleep, obviously having to rearrange Christmas around this was a huge pain. It’s particularly bad for me because this manhole cover is right in front of my house.

“I reported this problem in December and Severn Trent sent out their reactive team to look at it, they covered the top in blue paint and I was told at the time that an application to dig up the road and make the repairs had been made to Warwickshire County Council. It was only after following it up with the council that I was told Severn Trent had applied to carry out work, but in a different area of the High Street and had since withdrawn the application.

“This January I’ve been on the warpath trying to get something done and I had initially been told it is scheduled to be fixed at the end of April. I’ve been sending off a lot of tweets about it since and they’ve just informed me they’re hoping to get it fixed on Sunday now. I don’t know if they actually will or if they’re just saying that to shut me up.”

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “Our engineers have been out to the High Street in Henley-in-Arden to investigate a manhole cover following concerns from local residents about noise. We’re aiming to begin work to repair or replace the cover in January.

“To keep our teams, pedestrians and road users safe, a three-way traffic system will be put in place while the work is on-going. We’d like to apologise for the disruption this will cause.”