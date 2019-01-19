More police hit Stratford’s streets

AN increase in the number of police officers in Stratford and district took effect on Monday – two weeks ahead of schedule and while the news has been welcomed, a former mayor of Stratford – Cyril Bennis – said the previous lack of action by police has allowed the drug culture to become “embedded and infested in our community.”

Proposals to put more officers on the town’s streets was to have been actioned by the end of January but a significant increase in police around Stratford district now means the force has a higher head count to deter or deal with criminal activity on patch.

Last week, Warwickshire Police confirmed there will be four extra officers per shift who would be vehicle based. The move has been welcomed by residents who have sought reassurance over various issues in Stratford town centre including what appears to be a disturbing rise in drug dealing.

