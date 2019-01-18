LIVE: Stratford-on-Avon District Sports Awards 2019

THE very best of sporting success across the Stratford-on-Avon district will be celebrated tonight, Friday, at the Stratford Play House.

Sponsored by Everyone Active, the awards evening starts at 8pm.

There are nine awards up for grabs and they are: Junior Sports Person, Senior Sports Person, Junior Para-Sports Person, Senior Para-Sports Person, Junior Team, Senior Team, Coach/PE Teacher Volunteer and Service to Sport.

Steve Parry, GB swimmer and Olympic bronze medallist, is the host of this year’s awards.

Live updates from tonight’s ceremony can be found below.

9.17pm: A massive congratulations to all the winners of tonight’s awards but also to those who were nominated. A fantastic celebration of sport across the district.

Thanks for following this evening and a report of the night as well as pictures will be in next Thursday’s Herald.

9.12pm: And the winner is……. David Kirby (Shakespeare’s Swords)

9.08pm: Final award of the night is Service to Sport and the nominees are:

Matthew Bell (Stratford Hockey)

Paul Salter (Stratford Town Colts)

Richard Musson (Stockton FC)

Matt Hyatt (Stratford Hockey)

David Kirby (Shakespeare’s Swords)

9.06pm: And the winner of Seniors Sports Person is…… Max O’Connor and Andrew Pozzi in a joint honour.

9.03pm: Penultimate award of the night is the Senior Sports Person. And the nominees are:

Max O’Connor

Jordan Dunant (Kineton Sports and Social CC)

Ben Lanoe (Stratford Hockey Club)

Andrew Pozzi (Stratford AC)

9.02pm: Next award is Senior Para-Sports Person and the winner is….. Lee Powell (Warwickshire Bears WBC)

8.59pm: And the Junior Sports Person winner is…… Lewis Byng (Stratford AC)

8.58pm: Next award is Junior Sports Person and the nominees are:

Joshua Roberts (Alcester Grammar / StratfordAC)

Demi Barnett (TUK Stratford)

Sky Barnett (TUK Stratford)

Lewis Byng (Stratford AC)

Joshua Mitchell (Modern Pentathlon / KES Stratford / Stratford Sharks)

Sophia Potter (Shakespeare’s Swords)

8.49pm: Time for a little break in the awards as a talk on the Everyone Active Sporting Champions Scheme is brought to everyone’s attention.

8.46pm: And the winner is……Stratford AC’s track and field team.

8.44pm: Up next is the Junior Team Award:

Stratford Hockey Club Boys U10s

Stratford Junior Triathlon Team

Stratford Town Youth FC

Stratford Girls Grammar U14s Netball

Stratford Town Colts U14s and U15s

Stratford AC Track and Field Team

8.42pm: And the winner of Junior Para-Sports Person Award is…… Sophie Evans Lee (Stratford RSDA)

8.40pm: Junior Para-Sports Person Award is next and the nominees are:

Ellan Fraser (Warwickshire Bears WBC)

Sophie Evans-Lee (Stratford RSDA)

8.38pm: The winner of the Coach/PE Teacher award is….. Kelly McCormack (Stratford Thunderbirds)

8.36pm: Next award is Coach/PE Teacher Award. The nominees are:

Darren Hodson (STFC Colts)

Paul Salter (@STFC Colts)

Kelly McCormack (Stratford Thunderbirds)

Sarah Davies (Stratford Hockey Club)

Kim Mortimer (@Stratford Sharks)

Robert Cawdron (@Shakespeare’s Swords)

8.33pm: And the winner of Senior Team Award is….. Stratford Athletic Club’s Track and Field Team!

8.32pm: Nominations for Senior Team Award are:

Shipston Ladies Hockey

Shottery RFC

Stratford HC Men’s First XI

Wellesbourne CC

Alcester Grammar Senior Boys Tennis Team

Stratford AC Senior Track and Field Team.

8.30pm: And the Volunteer Award winner is…..Trevor Sale.

8.28pm: Time for some awards! First one up is the Volunteer Award.

Nominees are:

Trevor Sale (Warwickshire Bears Basketball Club)

Paul Salter (Stratford Town Colts)

Katrina Briggs (Kineton Cricket Club)

John Johnson (Stratford Cycling Club)

Mike Botterill (Stratford Town FC Girls)

Matthew Bell (Stratford Hockey)

8.10pm: Steve Parry, GB swimmer and Olympic bronze medallist, takes centre stage to host the Stratford District Sports Awards.

8.09pm: Cllr Jefferson thanks everyone who has attended to celebrate the ‘fantastic’ finalists.

8.06pm: The 17th annual Stratford District Sports Awards has now begun. Leader of the district council, Cllr Tony Jefferson, is now on stage to introduce the event.

8.00pm: People still making their way into the venue. Room is packed for a night of sporting celebration. We will be underway very soon.

7.57pm: Not long left until we get underway here at the Stratford Play House. Around 300 people expected to pack out the venue for tonight’s awards ceremony.

7.36pm: Good evening and welcome from the Stratford Play House for tonight’s Stratford-on-Avon District Sports Awards.

It should be a great evening as Stratford-on-Avon District Council recognises the sporting achievements over the past year. There are nine awards up for grabs and the Herald shall be bringing you the updates throughout the evening.

We shall be back very soon for when the awards ceremony gets underway at 8pm.