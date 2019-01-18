Promotion the priority for Alcester Town

ALCESTER Town may have two cup games in the coming days but joint-boss Matt Seeley stressed securing promotion from Midland League Division Three is the priority.

The Red and Blacks take on Coventry Colliery on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Vase before facing off against Worcester Raiders in the second round of the Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup on Wednesday night.

While Seeley admitted it would be nice to end the season with some silverware, he confirmed gaining promotion is what ultimately has to come first.

“I would be absolutely gutted if we didn’t go up this year as I believe we’re in the driving seat right now, despite having a three points deduction,” he said.

“We’ve got a strong group of lads here and of course we want to go far in the cup competitions but at the end of the day promotion is the main aim.”

Seeley is expecting to utilise the squad on Saturday in a bid to give minutes to those who have not seen much action but revealed he would be fielding a stronger team for the Worcester Raiders clash.

“The lads already know that there will be some changes for Saturday,” said Seeley.

“A few lads have a few niggles too so I want to give them a rest as well.

“However, the Worcester game gives us a chance to see what we’re made of.

“Worcester are in the level above so it will be a good test to see where we are as a team rather than as a group of individuals.”

Alcester go into the Coventry Colliery clash on the back of Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Continental Star.

After falling behind to an Anthony Smith strike, Alcester eventually ran out comfortable winners, thanks to goals from Callum Debar, Luke Dugmore, Ollie Gibson and Connor Deards.

“We got off to a really poor start and it was only when we went a goal down that we decided to play,” said Seeley.