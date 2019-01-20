Planning committee changes decision on Loxley Road homes

THE developers behind a controversial Stratford housing application will get the chance to amend their plans after councillors backtracked on their decision to reject the application.

In December members of the Western Area Planning Committee refused a reserved matters application from Taylor Wimpey which had presented the final design proposals for 135 homes on land at Arden Heath Farm on Loxley Road.

It was rejected after concerns were raised about the designs of the home.

The houses are part of a larger development of 270 homes at the site, which gained outline planning permission in 2015 following appeal.

Taylor Wimpey and Spitfire Homes are planning to build half the houses each.

Although councillors originally rejected the Taylor Wimpey reserved matters application, planning officers urged the committee to reconsider suggesting members were not aware of the ramifications of rejecting.

In a report officers explained that rejecting the reserved matters application would give Taylor Wimpey no time to put another one together before the outline planning permission for the site expired.

This would mean the developer would have to go right back to the drawing board, submitting a brand new outline application.

This would mean Taylor Wimpey would potentially have to pay more through developer contributions, which in turn could lead them to question the viability of the site, plunging the entire housing project into doubt.

As the project is included in the council’s five-year housing supply, this could have meant the authority would have to find land for housing elsewhere in the district at short notice.

Given these considerations, the planning committee voted to simply defer the reserved matters application, giving Taylor Wimpey time to make design changes

Cllr Kate Rolfe, who has been working to try and persuade Taylor Wimpey to amend their designs, said: “Should Taylor Wimpey not give clear concrete assurances of fundamental changes to this scheme in respect of better quality design, the utilisation of higher quality materials and a reduction in the density of the dwellings then we would respectfully ask the planning committee to maintain their current decision of rejecting the application.

She added: “We are prepared to give Taylor Wimpey the opportunity to make changes and if that can’t be achieved then it should be refused.”

A representative for Taylor Wimpey assured members that all matters that have yet to be determined could be looked at and the company would engage with the council’s working group on these matters.

They added that they were willing to change the layout and said it could take four or five months to come forward with a revised scheme.

Cllr Peter Richards expressed dissatisfaction that at the previous meeting members had originally sought to defer the application but had been told they should refuse the application, given the number of issues they had with it.

He described the situation as “nothing short of a shambles.”

The committee went on to vote in favour of deferring the application on 9th January.