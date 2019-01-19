New distillery planned for Stratford

A brand new distillery with its own gin school could be coming to Stratford following the submission of a planning application this week.

The Shakespeare Distillery, which currently operates from the Alscot Estate, has ambitions to open its new distillery on land at Drayton Manor Farm on Alcester Road.

However what will excite gin lovers most is the inclusion of a new visitor centre within the plans, running its own gin school.

Visitors will get the chance to create their own gin to take away with them, while those simply interested in the distilling process will be able to go on guided tours.

The artisan gin producer will continue to use its premises at the Alscot Estate, but its expansion to Drayton Manor Farm, reflects the significant progress it has made in the three years since it was founded.

The application also states that there would be a shop at the distillery where people can buy gin.

The unit is currently used to manufacture baby cots.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in February and a statement on the company’s website says it hopes to open the gin school in March.