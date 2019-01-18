Outbreak of dangerous dog virus in Shipston

An outbreak of a potentially fatal virus affecting dogs has been confirmed in Shipston.

The outbreak of parvovirus, has prompted a local veterinary practice to issue a warning about the extremely contagious condition.

Pet owners are being reminded to keep their dogs’ vaccines up to date as parvovirus often leads to death if left untreated.

Mark Taylor, clinical director at Avonvale Veterinary Centres, said: “Parvovirus can affect dogs of all breeds and age and spreads through direct contact or infected faeces. Affected dogs can even spread the virus after recovery for up to eight weeks.

“Symptoms include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite, uncontrollable vomiting and diarrhoea, often with blood.

“Unfortunately, the virus is highly resistant and can remain in the environment for many months outside.

“It’s important to spread the word about this virus so that more dog owners can be aware of its severity, take precautions and be able to spot the symptoms.”

The best way to protect against parvovirus is to have dogs vaccinated as puppies, with an additional booster vaccination usually done at one year of age.

Mr Tylor added: “If you think your dog is displaying any symptoms of parvovirus, get in touch with your local vet straight away. There is an instant test that can be done on a faecal sample or swabs, so treatment can be started immediately.”