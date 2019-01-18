Council acts to fix troubled Tramway lights

Work to fix Stratford’s troubled Tramway Bridge lights began this week, though Stratford District Council has insisted the taxpayer will not foot the bill.

The fiasco of the Tramway Bridge lights continued in December as residents noticed that they had once again failed.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “This work comprises a combination of routine maintenance and remedial works to upgrade some fittings (which is at no cost to SDC).

“Work begin on site on Monday 14 January and should be completed within the week, during which time pedestrian access will be maintained, albeit with width restrictions.”

The lights, which run along the bridge floor, have been a sore point for Stratford District Council, which was forced to invest £90,000 to reinstate the lights last year, following the failure of the original system, installed in 2010.

Adding the £138,000 cost of the original system, almost £230,000 of public money has been spent on the lights so far.

Due to the financial situation of the company who installed the original system, the council has been advised that it is unlikely that any of the £138,000 they initially spent on the system could be recovered.