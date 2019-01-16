Cold weather warning for South Warwickshire residents

HEALTH experts are advising residents in south Warwickshire to take extra precautions as the predicted colder weather sweeps across the area later this week.

NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is warning that prolonged periods of cold weather can be dangerous, especially for the very young, very old or those with chronic diseases.

The Met Office has issued a Level 2 cold weather alert for the area for severe cold weather between Friday 18th January and Monday 21st January.

Dr David Spraggett, Chair at NHS South Warwickshire CCG, said:

“The cold weather is a killer and can take its toll on your body, particularly if you are more susceptible to illness because you are elderly or have a long-term medical condition. So, we are urging the most vulnerable to take a few simple precautions to protect themselves from the cold – as it could save their life. Keep yourself warm in and outdoors. If you suffer from a long-term medical condition, are pregnant, or over 65 make sure you book an appointment to have your flu jab today.”

“It only takes a few simple measures to protect yourself and your family from winter-related illnesses and incidents. People can keep warm and healthy by following our five top tips.”

Heat your home well

By setting your heating to the right temperature (between 18-21ºC) you can still keep your home warm and lower your bills. If you feel cold at night, use a hot water bottle or electric blanket – but never use both together. It is especially important if you’re at home all day.

Eat well and have plenty of fluids

Food and water are vital sources of energy, and they help keep your body warm. Try to make sure you and your family have hot meals and drinks regularly throughout the day.

Get a flu jab

You can get free flu jabs to protect against seasonal flu from your GP or local pharmacy if you are over 65, pregnant, or have a long-term condition.

Look after yourself and others

On cold days try to avoid going outside. However, if you do need to go out, remember to wrap up warm and take care on slippery surfaces. If you have an older neighbour or relative, look out for them during the winter to make sure they are safe and well.