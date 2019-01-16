Rance: It’s only a matter of time before Stratford get the right results

DIRECTOR of rugby Tom Rance is confident it will only be a matter of time before Stratford-upon-Avon get a much-needed win in South West One East.

The Black and Whites make the trip to Salisbury on Saturday and Rance is looking for his side to keep on improving and feels a victory is not too far away.

“From a players perspective, we want more of the same from them as they keep on improving as the weeks go by,” he said.

“We are always looking to improve and the target will be to score five more points than we did last Saturday against Royal Wootton Bassett.

“In terms of how we look at the game against Salisbury, we cannot take any consideration into our oppisiton.

“It’s as simple as that because you need to base your game plan around the squad that is available to you.

“I know that we can beat anyone in this division, and I genuinely mean anyone.

“To do this, though, it is ultimately down to the coaches to ensure the players are prepared for the games and then it is down to the players to perform on the pitch and deliver the results.”

Rance is expecting to miss a few players for the Salisbury clash due to the long distance travelling but stressed those who come in will have a chance to put themselves in the shop window.

“You can’t ask players to give up holidays or whatever they have planned,” he told the Herald.

“It is hard for players to commit to such distances in an amateur environment but it means others will get a chance to shine.”

Stratford go into the Salisbury clash on the back of Saturday’s 20-15 home defeat to high-flying Royal Wootton.

Despite the defeat, Rance labelled the performance as the best of the season so far and is confident results will start to go Stratford’s way.

“It was a really positive performance and without shadow of a doubt it was our best display yet,” he added.

“The performance was a significant improvement on those we have been putting out earlier in the season.

“If you look at the performances over the last three games, you can see that everything is moving in the right direction.

“We were forced into some changes on Saturday but the lads did really well and we can use the defeat as something to build from going forward.”

Rance was keen to point out the performances of Mark Hibberd, who was voted man-of-the-match, Jonny Smith and in particular 17-year-old Gwilym Davis.

“He was absolutely outstanding on Saturday,” said Rance.

“For a young lad he really impressed me and showed great game management throughout.

“Gwilym has a really bright future ahead of him in the game and if he keeps on improving then I can see a point where we will struggle to keep him a hold of him as he has plenty of ability.”