Impressive Bate inspires Alcester to big win

GUEST player Will Bate scored four of Alcester’s ten tries as they secured a season double over Shottery with an emphatic second half performance to conclude a 62-24 victory.

Sean Sudworth also starred in the big win as he converted six tries for his side.

However, Shottery dominated the early period of the game, retaining the majority of the possession which was rewarded with a try under the posts.

From the back of a good scrum Bate received a solid pass and ran a great angle to charge through unchallenged from the centre and score his first try of the match.

It wasn’t long before Shottery were back in front after a loose ball was kicked ahead and the Shottery player won the chase to it and dived over the line out wide.

The game continued to be end to end and after their best spell of possession in the game as well as a series of forward drives up the slope, Mat Ashby crashed over for Alcester.

Less than ten minutes later, Ashby crossed for his second after Bate put in all the work, crashing through several tackles to offload to his team-mate to put Alcester 17-12 ahead after a Sudworth conversion.

An ex-Alcester player, Ed Benskin, was next to demonstrate a piece of individual brilliance.

He dodged his way out of several tackles from within his own half to make it to the whitewash.

Benskin rounded up the first half flurry of tries with his second after the ball was moved out wide for the winger to score and put Shottery 24-17 ahead at the break.

The home side were able to utilise their large squad and made six changes at the break, particularly in the front five which saw a complete change for the second 40 minutes.

Josh O’Connor, who had come on as a sub, opened the scoring of the second half to draw his side level.

Bate scored again to secure his hat-trick, a great debut performance from the northerner.

Bate continued to impress and being no stranger to the whitewash he was able to find it again for his fourth and final try.

Alcester’s guest players controlled the game, with Harry Leek scoring the home side’s seventh try.

The team’s youngsters Lewis Walker and O’Connor concluded the game with a try each.

On Saturday, Alcester travel to Ledbury, who are three places above them in the Midlands Three West (South) table while the second XV entertain Coventrians.