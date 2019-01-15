FULL-TIME: Stratford Town 2-0 Hitchin Town

STRATFORD Town welcome Hitchin Town to the Arden Garages Stadium tonight, Tuesday, for one of their Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central games in hand.

A win for Thomas Baillie’s men would see them climb up to fourth place in the table, level on points with third-placed King’s Lynn Town.

Town come into the game on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Tamworth, with Wilson Carvalho’s 49th-minute strike bringing an end to the Blues’ three-game winless run.

Follow all the action below.

9.41pm: Full-time. Town run out 2-0 winners, thanks to goals from Carvalho and Wilson. Report online soon.

9.35pm: Into stoppage time now and Town are still 2-0 up.

9.31pm: SAVE! Etheridge gets down fantastically well to deny Galliford. Corner comes in but now a goal kick.

9.30pm: Galliford fires wide again for the visitors. He’s had plenty of chances today but failed to find the net.

9.27pm: Sub for Town as Preston comes on for Grocott.

9.26pm: Into the final ten minutes and Town remain 2-0 up.

9.23pm: Subs here as Barcelos comes on for Shariff while Belgrove has come on for Cain.

9.19pm: Town break and Skendi feeds Carvalho who then tries to find Kian Williams at the back post but the ball goes out for a goal kick.

9.14pm: Good ball in by Grocott headed away before Skendi drills a shot just wide.

9.10pm: Galliford goes for goal and forces a fine save out of Etheridge. Corner. That is cleared by McAteer before Dowie shoots wide.

9.06pm: Hour gone and Town are still in front by two goals to nil but Hitchin should be right back in this game. Visitors seeing more of the ball this half.

9.03pm: Grocott delivers from the corner and McAteer volleys wide at the back post.

9.00pm: Hitchin have certainly had their chances in the opening stages of this half but Town somehow remain 2-0 up.

8.56pm: CHANCE! Hitchin should be 2-1 down instead of 2-0 but Cain can only blaze over from a couple of yards out. Wasteful finishing.

8.53pm: First chance of this half for the visitors but Cain blazes over.

8.50pm: And we’re back underway here at the Arden Garages Stadium. Will Town add to their 2-0 lead? Follow all the action here. Also a sub for Town as K.Williams replaces Summerfield.

8.34pm: HALF TIME! Town go into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to a superb Carvalho strike and goal from Wilson.

8.32pm: SAVE! Skendi close to making it three but he is denied by Johnson after some fantastic build-up play.

8.31pm: Chesmain yellow carded for a rash challenge on Shariff on the near side.

8.29pm: Not long left of this half. Hitchin not really looking like scoring at the moment.

8.22pm: After three consecutive Hitchin corners, Etheridge finally gathers the ball and Town can relax.

8.20pm: Forde played in behind the Town defence, Etheridge rushes out and does just enough to put the Hitchin striker off as the effort goes wide.

8.17pm: Past the half-hour mark and Town are 2-0 to the good. Goals from Carvalho and Wilson.

8.14pm: Town starting to get into this game even more now and playing some good stuff.

8.11pm: GOALLLLL TWON! Shariff with the pass and Wilson shoots the ball through the legs of Johnson for 2-0!

8.09pm: Offside flag up against Wilson. Good ball from Summerfield but just not timed quickly enough. Forde now skews a shot wide of the far post for the visitors.

8.07pm: SAVE! Corner comes in, Webb gets a head to it and Etheridge has to dive to his left to push it away.

8.04pm: GOALLLLLLL CARVALHO! WHAT A GOAL! From around 25 yards out, Carvalho has bent a delicious shot into the far corner. 1-0 Town!

8.00pm: Galliford with the free-kick, it comes off Bickerstaff and Etheridge saves. Up the other end Shariff flashes a shot wide of the far post.

7.58pm: Low free-kick from Grocott not dealt with by the Hitchin defence but it’s cleared at the second attempt.

7.56pm: First shot for Town as Fry tries his luck from the edge of the area but the effort is straight at the keeper.

7.53pm: Long range effort from Bickerstaff goes over the bar.

7.52pm: Neither keeper yet to be tested in these early stages. 0-0.

7.50pm: Chance for Hitchin as Chesmain crosses into the box but Forde heads well wide.

7.48pm: Long throw causes problems for Town but after a few blocks, the hosts eventually clear.

7.46pm: And we’re off. Town get the game under way.

7.35pm: Hitchin Town: Michael Johnson (GK), Jack Green, Noah Chesmain, Jay Dowie, Dan Webb, Lewis Ferrell, Michael Cain, Josh Bickerstaff, Ezra Forde, Isaac Galliford, Alfie Cue.

Subs: Scott Belgrove, Kieran Barnes, Edwin Mensah, Craig Packham, Max Ryan.

7.32pm: Stratford Town: Ross Etheridge (GK), Dan Summerfield, Kynan Isaac, James Fry (C), Jamie McAteer, Jordan Williams, Lewis Wilson, Albi Skendi, Nabil Shariff, Will Grocott, Wilson Carvalho.

Subs: Kian Williams, Felipe Barcelos, Cody Fisher, Ross Oulton.

7.30pm: Good evening and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for tonight’s clash between play-off chasing Town and relegation-threatened Hitchin.

Team news to come very shortly.