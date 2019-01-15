Crime commissioner questions claim Henley’s the crime hotbed of the country

INSURANCE data that claims Henley is the country’s hotbed for burglary has been greeted with derision by the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, who described the survey as ‘headline-grabbing’.

The historic town has topped a list of crime hotspots compiled by MoneySuperMarket.

It was a surprise for many that the gem of a market town, which boasts the remains of an ancient motte-and-bailey castle, a market cross and its own court leet, beat towns like Ilford in Essex and Cheadle in Greater Manchester to the title as Britain’s most burgled abode.

The information was based on a review of 2.5 million home insurance quotes – Henley endured 50.46 claims per 1,000 insurance quotes in the last two years.

But the crime commissioner isn’t sure the figures add up.

Mr Seccombe said: “It was something of a surprise that Henley should be singled out in this way, as it is not somewhere that has been identified as a particular hotspot for burglaries in official crime data.

“This latest headline-grabbing data is based on insurance quotes – of which there may be multiple for the same address and in any case, does not cover all claims for insurance or indeed burglaries where no claim is made.

“There will likely be many areas across the country with much higher burglary rates than Henley but this is not reflected by these statistics.

“It is therefore very difficult to draw any meaningful conclusions from the data – other than it has been very effective at getting publicity for that particular insurance broker’s website!

“I have held the chief constable to account in the past when there have been noticeable rises in the numbers of burglaries reported in particular areas and I will continue to do so in the future.

“Tackling burglary remains something that I know Warwickshire Police takes very seriously, wherever it occurs, and it is why they have successfully undertaken specific operations to tackle residential burglary and car-key break-ins over the past 18 months.

“We can also all do our bit to make our homes less vulnerable to burglary and this is why I fund a number of initiatives, particularly in our more isolated rural areas, to help homeowners better secure their properties.

“I’d encourage everyone to do an audit of their home security and take advantage of the excellent crime prevention advice on the Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Rural and Business Watch websites.

“Equally, if anyone sees suspicious activity in their local area, I would urge them to report this to the police.”

Henley resident and parish councillor Bill Leech said: “I was surprised when I saw the survey when it was published.

“There are a great deal of facts and figures and one might be a little concerned but for me car crime is the real issue in the town.”