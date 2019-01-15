BREAKING NEWS: Traveller encampment moving to park and ride

Members of an unauthorised traveller encampment which moved on to Stratford Recreation Ground last week are believed to be leaving the site, though some have already moved to the Park and Ride.

An eviction notice was served on the group at the Recreation Ground yesterday (Monday) requiring them to leave by lunchtime today.

The group had already been moved on from the Stratford Leisure Centre car park prior to setting up at the Rec.

Warwickshire County Council have yet to say what action they may take over the group at the park and ride.