Stratford Boat Club named inaugural winners of Davison Award

STRATFORD Boat Club had two reasons to celebrate at the prestigious Fours Head awards ceremony held at Fuller’s Brewery in Chiswick, London.

As well as picking up the award for the men’s coxed four challenge event, the club was also named as the inaugural winners of the Davison Award.

The Davison Award is given to a standout performance from a small club.

There were clubs from around the country represented at the event which met the criteria for the Davison Award and all entries were reviewed by the Fours Head committee.

After much deliberation, the conclusion was the performance of Stratford’s senior men and junior women made them worthy winners.

Senior men’s coach Bill Sullivan said: “It was a great evening and a fitting reward for all the hard work the guys put in over autumn.”

Coach Graham Collier added: “Winning this award continues to keep our small club at the forefront of British rowing.”

The men’s coxed four of Mike Hourigan, Tom Coles, Finn Sprackling and Patrick Hourigan also picked up the prestigious Fours Head medals to recognise their victory in the Challenge Fours event.