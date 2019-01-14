Road work signs have wrong date on them

SIGNS advising motorists about gas works at a key junction in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre have been put there by mistake.

The now familiar bright yellow roadwork signs have been positioned by Cadent engineers to inform drivers and other road users that Arden Street at its junction with Alcester Road will be closed for three weeks as of 7th January but so far nothing’s happened because the date is incorrect.

A Cadent spokesperson said gas work at that site is scheduled for the middle of March and the signs that are currently at the junction are wrong and will be removed soon.