Drivers urged to slow down in new police campaign

By
Simon Woodings
-
1
581

SPEEDING motorists on roads in south Warwickshire will be targeted in a national road safety campaign launched this week to clampdown on excessive speed.

The campaign, which runs from 14th to 27th January, is designed to remind drivers to stay within the speed limit and drive safely as speed contributes to as many as one third of all collisions that result in a fatality and is the most important contributory factor to road deaths.

Warwickshire Police are urging all motorists to stay safe and keep speeds down. The campaign is being run across the UK and is being co-ordinated by NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, to improve road safety and law enforcement.

Sadly, over the past three years in Warwickshire 73 people have been killed and 557 seriously injured in collisions where speeding or inappropriate speed has been recorded as a contributory factor.

Apart from the obvious consequences of being involved in a collision, if prosecuted for speeding, the minimum penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points. A driver could also be disqualified from driving if he or she builds up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years.

 

  • Bob Jay

    Regarding incidents where “speed has been recorded as a contributory factor.”
    Until it can be demonstrated that a collision between two stationary objects is a physical possibility, will not speed always be a contributing factor, however high or low, or however appropriate or otherwise that speed may be for the conditions?