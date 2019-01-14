Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 12th January
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Tamworth 0-1 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Littleton 0-4 Racing Club Warwick
Division Two
Coton Green 4-0 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Central Ajax 0-1 AFC Church
Continental Star 1-4 Alcester Town
Castle Vale Town 8-1 Shipston Excelsior
Presidents Cup, Semi-finals
FC Stratford 1-1 Coventry Alvis (Stratford won 5-4 on pens)
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Stratford HGC 0-2 Feckenham Res
Aquaid Division Two
FISSC Reserves 0-5 Inkberrow A
South Redditch Athletic 7-1 Tysoe United
Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Bretforton Old Boys 3-3 Claverdon (Claverdon won 5-3 on pens)
Inkberrow Reserves 1-4 FC Wickhamford
Welford on Avon 1-3 Henley Forest of Arden
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Blockley Sports 2-8 AFC Stratford Town
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 1-1 GSH United
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Triumph Athletic Reserves 2-1 FISSC
Sunday, 13th January
Evesham Sunday League, Division One
Inkberrow Sunday 2-0 Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Stour Excelsior Reserves 2-0 Bredon Sunday
Evesham Hospital Minor Cup
Alderton 0-2 Stratford HGC