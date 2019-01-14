Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 12th January

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Tamworth 0-1 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Littleton 0-4 Racing Club Warwick

Division Two

Coton Green 4-0 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Central Ajax 0-1 AFC Church

Continental Star 1-4 Alcester Town

Castle Vale Town 8-1 Shipston Excelsior

Presidents Cup, Semi-finals

FC Stratford 1-1 Coventry Alvis (Stratford won 5-4 on pens)

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Stratford HGC 0-2 Feckenham Res

Aquaid Division Two

FISSC Reserves 0-5 Inkberrow A

South Redditch Athletic 7-1 Tysoe United

Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Bretforton Old Boys 3-3 Claverdon (Claverdon won 5-3 on pens)

Inkberrow Reserves 1-4 FC Wickhamford

Welford on Avon 1-3 Henley Forest of Arden

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Blockley Sports 2-8 AFC Stratford Town

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 1-1 GSH United

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Triumph Athletic Reserves 2-1 FISSC

Sunday, 13th January

Evesham Sunday League, Division One

Inkberrow Sunday 2-0 Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Stour Excelsior Reserves 2-0 Bredon Sunday

Evesham Hospital Minor Cup

Alderton 0-2 Stratford HGC