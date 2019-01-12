LIVE: Tamworth 0-1 Stratford Town

STRATFORD Town make the trip to Tamworth today (Saturday) as they seek to bounce back to winning ways in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central.

Thomas Baillie’s men are on a three-game winless run in the league but Town’s head of football has brought in some new faces to freshen things up, with striker Curvin Ellis joining from Coventry United and attacking midfielder Muhammed Sebbeh-Njie from Redditch United.

Both are set to be in the squad for today’s match at The Lamb Ground.

Follow all the action below or on Twitter by heading over to @herald_sport.

4.55pm: FULL TIME! Town run out 1-0 winners, thanks to Carvalho’s 49th-minute strike. Report to go live soon.

4.54pm: CHANCE! Taylor heads wide at the back post. That could and should have been 1-1.

4.51pm: Corner comes in but ref spots a foul and Town win the free-kick. Heading into stoppage time now.

4.49pm: Free-kick for Tamworth about 25 yards out as Dias is fouled by Fry, who gets a yellow card for his troubles. It goes out for a corner.

4.47pm: Sub for Town as Ellis comes on for goalscorer Carvalho.

4.45pm: Into the dying stages now and Town remain 1-0 up.

4.44pm: Sub for the hosts as Shaw is replaced by Mpofu.

4.40pm: CHANCE! Tamworth have a chance to get back on level terms but Dias’ header is well saved by Sarkic. It looked destined for the top corner.

4.35pm: Dias goes for goal from long range but the effort goes wide.

4.31pm: Sub for Town as K.Williams makes way for Summerfield.

4.29pm: Sub for Tamworth as ex-Town man Dias comes on for Hayden.

4.24pm: CHANCE! Town break with K.Williams, ball breaks kindly to Shariff who plays it back to Williams but he skews the shot wide. Carvalho screaming for the pass and understandably so as he had acres of space.

4.20pm: Hour gone and Town find themselves 1-0 up after that Carvalho strike in the 49th minute.

4.15pm: CLOSE! Concannon with the low ball, Verma latches on to it, turns and shoots but the effort goes just wide of the post.

4.10pm: GOAL TOWN! Great pass from Grocott plays in Carvalho, who cuts inside and finds the bottom corner. 1-0!

4.06pm: And we’re back underway. Sub for Town at the break as the yellow carded Fisher is replaced by Preston.

4.02pm: Attendance of 537.

3.50pm: Concannon delivers but the glancing header from Verma goes wide and that is half-time. It’s goalless here so far and Town have not created much. Let’s hope for better things in the second 45. We’ll be back shortly.

3.46pm: Not much longer left of this half and Tamworth probably should be ahead but Town have defended well to keep it at 0-0.

3.40pm: Town win their first corner of the game as K.Williams’ effort is blocked before the cross is headed out by Smith. Grocott’s corner, though, is cleared at the second attempt.

3.35pm: Fisher in the book for a foul on Hayden.

3.34pm: Town get in down the right but K.Williams’ cross does not come and Tamworth break. They win a corner but Concannon’s low delivery is cleared.

3.32pm: Approaching the half-hour mark and Tamworth have had the better of the chances. Lambs keeper Simpson has had nothing to do as of yet.

3.27pm: CHANCE! Concannon with another free-kick which is headed just wide by Smith. Sarkic was worried as he scampered across his line.

3.22pm: Concannon with excellent vision to find Gough breaking into the box but the pass is slightly overhit and it is a goal kick.

3.18pm: Free-kick comes to nothing and it remains 0-0. Town yet to force Lambs keeper Simpson into a save.

3.16pm: Fisher gets a telling off from the referee for a rash challenge on Green. Lucky to avoid the booking. Free-kick for Tamworth.

3.12pm: CHANCE! Concannon gets in down the left, pulls it back to Clement whose left-foot volley goes just wide of Sarkic’s far post.

3:09pm: Low corner from Concannon causes problems for Town and the ball falls to Green (I think) whose effort goes behind.

3.05pm: Tamworth enjoying more of the possession in these opening stages. Neither keeper threatened as of yet. 0-0.

3.03pm: And we are underway. Town get this game underway.

2.22pm: Town: Matija Sarkic (GK), Lewis Wilson, Cody Fisher, James Fry (C), Jamie McAteer, Jordan Williams, Kian Williams, Kynan Isaac, Nabil Shariff, Wilson Carvalho.

Subs: Curvin Ellis, Ross Etheridge (GK), Daniel Summerfield, Ross Oulton, Dan Preston.

New signing Curvin Ellis on the bench but no Muhammed Sebbeh-Njie as expected. Understand it is Matija Sarkic’s last game for Town before he returns to Aston Villa. Will get clarification the situation after the match.

We will be back very soon for kick-off which is not too far away.

2.19pm: And the teams are in! Tamworth: Luke Simpson (GK), Charlie Shaw, Jordan Gough, Jordan Clement, Joe Magunda, Kristian Green, Jack Concannon, Aman Verma (C), Gregg Smith, Michael Taylor, Kyle Haden.

Subs: Harrison James, Aidan Jeynes (GK), Junior Mpofu, Sam Walton, Claudio Dias.

Former Town striker Michael Taylor leading the line up for the Lambs today. Claudio Dias, who left Blues earlier this week, makes the bench for the hosts.

1.38pm: Good afternoon and welcome from a rather chilly Lamb Ground for today’s Southern Premier Central clash between Tamworth and Stratford Town. We will be back later to bring you all the team news and minute-by-minute updates. Kick-off at 3pm.