Moreton Show celebrates 70th year

MORETON Show celebrates its 70th anniversary this year having first welcomed visitors in 1949.

The inaugural Moreton Show was the biggest event ever to have been held in the north Cotswolds attracting 2,000 visitors to the showground on the Batsford Estate. It has continued to grow ever since with more than 20,000 people coming through the gates for last year’s show.

Show chairman, Ed Hicks said: “This year is a real milestone for Moreton Show, which we want to celebrate. It’s important, when farming is facing a new agricultural revolution to celebrate the wonderful work done over 70 years by our society.”

The formation of Moreton-in-Marsh and District Agricultural and Horse Show Society was the catalyst for staging the annual show that exists today.

To mark the anniversary, television and radio presenter, Sybil Ruscoe is guest speaker at a special dinner next month on Saturday, 2nd February. Tickets for the dinner are available by calling the Moreton Show office on 01608 651908 or emailing secretary@moretonshow.co.uk.

The actual show takes place on Saturday, 7th September.