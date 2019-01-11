Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 12th January (3pm unless stated)

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Tamworth v Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Littleton v Racing Club Warwick

Division Two

Coton Green v Earlswood Town

Division Three

Central Ajax v AFC Church (2pm)

Continental Star v Alcester Town (2pm)

Castle Vale Town v Shipston Excelsior

Presidents Cup, Semi-finals

FC Stratford v Coventry Alvis (1.45pm)

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Stratford HGC v Feckenham Reserves (2pm)

Aquaid Division Two

FISSC Reserves v Inkberrow A (2pm)

South Redditch Athletic v Tysoe United (2pm)

Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Bretforton Old Boys v Claverdon (2pm)

Inkberrow Reserves v FC Wickhamford (2pm)

Welford on Avon v Henley Forest of Arden (2pm)

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Blockley Sports v AFC Stratford Town (2pm)

Shipston Excelsior Reserves v GSH United (2pm)

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Triumph Athletic Reserves v FISSC (2.15pm)

Evesham Sunday League, Division One (10.30am)

Inkberrow Sunday v Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Stour Excelsior Reserves v Bredon Sunday

Evesham Hospital Minor Cup

Alderton v Stratford HGC

Tuesday, 15th January (7.45pm)

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town v Hitchin Town

Midland League, League Cup, 3rd Round

Worcester City v Studley (at Studley)

RUGBY

Saturday, 12th January (2.15pm)

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Stratford-upon-Avon v Royal Wootton Bassett

Midlands Two West (South)

Earlsdon v Southam

Midlands Three West (South)

Shipston-on-Stour v Old Yardleians

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon v Redditch

Harbury v Kings Norton

HOCKEY

Saturday, 12th January

Midlands Two

Stratford v Rugby & East Warwickshire 2nds

West Midlands Premier

Olton & West Warks 3rds v Stratford 2nds

South East Two

Warwick 4ths v Stratford 3rds

South West Three

Stratford 4ths v Worcester 6ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths v Northampton Saints 7ths

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Shipston 1sts v Sutton Coldfield Ladies 5ths

Leamington 3rds v Stratford 3rds

Stratford 2nds v Solihull Blossomfield 2nds