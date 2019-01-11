Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 12th January (3pm unless stated)
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Tamworth v Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Littleton v Racing Club Warwick
Division Two
Coton Green v Earlswood Town
Division Three
Central Ajax v AFC Church (2pm)
Continental Star v Alcester Town (2pm)
Castle Vale Town v Shipston Excelsior
Presidents Cup, Semi-finals
FC Stratford v Coventry Alvis (1.45pm)
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Stratford HGC v Feckenham Reserves (2pm)
Aquaid Division Two
FISSC Reserves v Inkberrow A (2pm)
South Redditch Athletic v Tysoe United (2pm)
Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Bretforton Old Boys v Claverdon (2pm)
Inkberrow Reserves v FC Wickhamford (2pm)
Welford on Avon v Henley Forest of Arden (2pm)
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Blockley Sports v AFC Stratford Town (2pm)
Shipston Excelsior Reserves v GSH United (2pm)
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Triumph Athletic Reserves v FISSC (2.15pm)
Evesham Sunday League, Division One (10.30am)
Inkberrow Sunday v Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Stour Excelsior Reserves v Bredon Sunday
Evesham Hospital Minor Cup
Alderton v Stratford HGC
Tuesday, 15th January (7.45pm)
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town v Hitchin Town
Midland League, League Cup, 3rd Round
Worcester City v Studley (at Studley)
RUGBY
Saturday, 12th January (2.15pm)
Wadworth 6X South West One East
Stratford-upon-Avon v Royal Wootton Bassett
Midlands Two West (South)
Earlsdon v Southam
Midlands Three West (South)
Shipston-on-Stour v Old Yardleians
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon v Redditch
Harbury v Kings Norton
HOCKEY
Saturday, 12th January
Midlands Two
Stratford v Rugby & East Warwickshire 2nds
West Midlands Premier
Olton & West Warks 3rds v Stratford 2nds
South East Two
Warwick 4ths v Stratford 3rds
South West Three
Stratford 4ths v Worcester 6ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths v Northampton Saints 7ths
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Shipston 1sts v Sutton Coldfield Ladies 5ths
Leamington 3rds v Stratford 3rds
Stratford 2nds v Solihull Blossomfield 2nds