Positive Ofsted result of Thomas Jolyffe Primary

Thomas Jolyffe Primary School has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, with a glowing inspection report this week praising staff for raising standards.

The report, which followed an inspection in December, rates the school as good in all areas, maintaining the standard set at its previous inspection.

The report notes: “As a result of high expectations and regular professional development for all teachers, the quality of teaching has improved and is consistently good.”

It adds: “The school’s effectiveness took a downturn following its section 5 inspection in 2013. Over the last two years, the headteacher, together with the deputy headteacher and other leaders and governors, has worked with drive and determination to reverse the decline and raise standards. This has led to significant improvements.”

Inspectors recognised the school’s exciting curriculum, its well-planned lessons and that safeguarding is highly effective.

It states that attendance is now in line with the national average and the number of exclusions had fallen substantially.

In order to improve further, the report recommends pupils move on to more challenging work as soon as they are ready, in order to progress more quickly and for teachers to allow pupils to apply their reasoning skills in Maths to deepen their understanding of the subject.

Helen Dunnico, headteacher at Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, said: “We are really pleased with the outcome of the inspection and the very positive report, it was a very thorough and rigorous process.

“We feel proud that the efforts of the whole Thomas Jolyffe team have been recognised and we will continue to work hard to build on our success.”