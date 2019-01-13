Potentially dangerous toys recovered

A lorry containing a potentially dangerous batch of toys stolen in Wellesbourne in November, has been recovered by police.

The lorry, which contained a batch of toys that were due to be destroyed due to quality control issues, was taken from Wellesbourne Distribution Park.

The theft led to warnings from police as the toys could have presented a safety risk.

However this week the police confirmed that the lorry and its load were recovered in Rowley Regis on January 2.

Detective Inspector Dave Andrews from Nuneaton CID said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and provided information.”

If you have any information about the lorry theft call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting the crime reference number 50 of 22nd November.