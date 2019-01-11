Council gains court order against traveller encampment

Eviction notices are being served on travellers at Stratford Recreation Ground after Stratford District Council obtained a court order this afternoon.

The group, which moved to the site on Thursday, had previously occupied a large area of the Stratford Leisure Centre car park, where they were also issued with eviction notices.

The district council believes the group will leave the Recreation Ground early next week.

The presence of encampment at the Rec has triggered the cancellation of this Saturday’s Stratford Parkrun, while concerns have also been raised about animals with the group.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA confirmed that officers had visited the traveller group, but had not seen anything that would give them legal grounds to ask the police to seize the animals.

There have also been complaints about rubbish being left behind close to the leisure centre car park and the council has confirmed that it is taking measures to clear away the mess.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “Stratford District Council has this afternoon (Friday) secured a court order requiring the unauthorised campers on the Recreation Ground to leave the site. This is now in the process of being served, and it is hoped the site will be vacated early next week.

“The District Council would like to reassure locals that it is working as fast as the existing laws allow, to bring this situation to a conclusion.”