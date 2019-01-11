Odell leads Stratford AC home at Fladbury Festive 5

FOUR women from Stratford AC were among the 166 competitors who completed the Fladbury Festive 5, report by David Jones.

The event is a 5.6-mile multi-terrain race, run mainly off road along the banks of the River Avon and through the villages of Cropthorne and Fladbury.

First home for the club was Sarah Odell who finished in 58th place, clocking 46 minutes and 30 seconds.

Just one second separated Lisa Dallison (70th, 48:11) and Lesley Kirk (71st, 48:12). Kirk also finished second in her age category.

Nic Reynolds finished in 121st place with 55:23.

It is a measure of the improvement Reynolds has made in 2018 that she was the only one of the four to improve on last year’s time, completing the race some three minutes quicker.

The race was won by Andy Train in 34:58 and the first woman to finish was Annabelle McCourt in 40:26.