Seeley: There will be no let up from Alcester Town

ALCESTER Town joint-boss Matt Seeley stressed his side will not take anything for granted ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) trip to Continental Star.

The Red and Blacks were awarded Team of the Month for Midland League Division Three after an unbeaten December and started 2019 in emphatic fashion with a 10-0 victory over basement boys Shipston Exclesior last Saturday.

Daniel Carter and Reece Hewitt bagged hat-tricks in the victory, with Ollie Gibson (2), Callum Debar and new signing Connor Deards also getting on the scoresheet.

And with league leaders AFC Solihull being held to a 2-2 draw by Central Ajax, it meant Seeley’s and Richard Briggs’ men closed the gap to the top of the table to six points.

But the games continue to come thick and fast for fifth-placed Alcester and Seeley knows his players cannot afford to take their foot off the gas if they want to secure promotion at the end of the season.

“Continental Star could find themselves right in the mix if they go on a winning run so it’s going to be a tough game for us,” he said.

“We’ve been on a really good run but it’s important that we take nothing for granted.

“We’re in a good position and to be honest, we need to be taking three points off every team from now until the end of the season – no ifs or maybes.”

Speaking about the Team of the Month award, Seeley was quick to point out that it’s not all down to what is done on the pitch.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes which has contributed to the success,” he added.

“The chairman (Dave Taylor) is fantastic. We only have to mention a possible transfer or something to do with the pitch and he’s straight onto it.

“Everyone involved at the club has helped us get this award and we want to win it again for January.”

Billy Fagg (suspended) and Carter (holiday) will miss the trip to Continental Star, but Seeley is boosted by the returns of Luke Dugmore from suspension and top scorer Callum Burtson-Keeley from holiday.