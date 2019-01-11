Henley is a burglary hotbed – claims national insurance giant

HENLEY-in-Arden is the country’s hotbed for burglary – according to a national insurance survey.

The historic town has topped a list of crime hotspots compiled by MoneySuperMarket.

The Medieval market town gem, which boasts the remains of an ancient motte-and-bailey castle, a market cross and its own court leet, beats towns like Ilford in Essex and Cheadle in Greater Manchester to the title as Britain’s most burgled abode.

This information is based on a review of 2.5 million home insurance quotes – Henley endured 50.46 claims per 1,000 insurance quotes in the last two years.

The most recent reported crime in Henley – from last weekend – was in Bear Lane, Henley, when a front number plate was removed from a car but left at the scene.