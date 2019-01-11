Road closed in town centre for essential water works

ESSENTIAL work by Severn Trent Water will see Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon closed to traffic for three days from Monday 14th January.

It’s understood the work involves the rebuilding of a sluice valve chamber and some road re-surfacing at a location close to the Rother Street and Chestnut Walk junction.

The alternative routes for all traffic is Grove Road, Arden Street, Birmingham Road, Windsor Street, Rother Street (and vice versa).

Pedestrian access to properties and businesses will remain as usual.