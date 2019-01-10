BREAKING NEWS: Stratford Parkrun cancelled due to travellers on Rec

ORGANISERS of the Stratford Parkrun have confirmed this afternoon that Saturday’s run, which takes place at the Recreation Ground, will now not go ahead due to the traveller encampment.

A large group of travellers camping at Stratford Recreation Ground, are still at the site despite being served with a notice of eviction from the council.

The council has yet to comment on what further action they may take, with applying for a new court order thought to be a possibility.

Should that happen, the group would be given at least 24 hours’ notice in order to prepare representations,

The group previously occupied a substantial area of the car park at Stratford Leisure Centre before being ordered to leave.

Concerns about animals with the group have been reported to the authorities, though the RSPCA have said that after visiting the site there were no legal grounds for them to request that the police remove the dogs.